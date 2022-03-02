Dubai: Dubai is set to play a key role in the global green hydrogen sector as demand for renewable energy sources increases.
The green hydrogen project, implemented by DEWA in collaboration with Expo 2020 Dubai and Siemens Energy at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, is the first of its kind in the Middle East and North Africa to produce hydrogen using solar power. The 10,000 square metres pilot plant will accommodate testing facilities for different hydrogen uses, including energy generation and transportation.
Daylight solar power from the park will power the project, which is projected to produce approximately 20.5 kilograms of hydrogen an hour at 1.25 megawatts of peak power. The plant will generate 5,000 megawatts of clean energy by 2030.
“The Green Hydrogen project aligns with Dubai’s commitment to sustainability and its unwavering support to energy and climate change issues,” said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.
He said that the project supports Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050. The project aims to provide 100 per cent of the energy production capacity from clean energy sources by 2050.
DEWA invited consulting companies to submit their offers to develop an ambitious strategy for green hydrogen production. The objectives are to develop the green mobility sector; reduce carbon emissions from various industries; generate electrical and thermal energy, producing water and other applications.
Green Hydrogen
Green Hydrogen is produced through electrolysis using renewable energy sources. This technology allows the storage of large amounts of energy for long periods. Hydrogen can be used for re-electrification through gas motors, gas turbines and fuel cells. Studies show that green hydrogen production will increase by 57 per cent annually to reach 5.7 million tonnes in 2030.
It can also be used as:
- Feedstock for the chemical industry;
- Fuel for transportation;
- Reducing agent for the steel industry;
- To produce heat for industrial processes as gas for residential heating; and
- Cooking purposes.