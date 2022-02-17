Dubai: Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office (GDMO), and the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) today announced the completion of a new mural portraying the Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. Implemented as part of the 8th edition of Dubai Street Museum on the wall of a DEWA sub-station on Al Wasl Road, the artwork was jointly created by local and international artists.

The Dubai Street Museum, launched by Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum in 2016, seeks to highlight Dubai’s unique identity, values and aspirations by creating distinctive public artworks across the emirate.

The mural, spanning 18 metres in height and 32 metres in width, depicts an image of the Dubai Crown Prince overlooking the city’s iconic landmarks from the window of an airplane. The world-renowned structures featured, including the Burj Khalifa, Burj Al Arab, Emirates Towers, the Museum of the Future and the Dubai Frame, symbolise the scale of progress Dubai has seen over the last few decades.

The artwork is accompanied by a calligraphic rendition of a verse penned by HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed about Dubai’s impressive achievements, which he says were only made possible by the lofty vision of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid.

The local and international artists that have contributed to the project include Croatian portrait artist Lonac, who is best known for his large-scale photorealistic murals, Emirati digital artist Khalid Al Ramsi and Emirati calligrapher Mohammed Hussain Al Tamimi.

Khawla Al Mehairi, Executive Vice President of Strategy and Government Communications at DEWA, said: “DEWA is delighted to have joined forces with Brand Dubai to implement the latest mural project, which seeks to enrich Dubai’s creative environment while also highlighting its modernity and its status as a hub for innovation. The joint project is part of DEWA’s efforts to contribute to realising the vision of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to transform Dubai into an open museum and showcase its character as one of the world’s fastest-growing and culturally diverse cities. Dubai has become globally known as the city of the future, topping global competitiveness indicators and serving as a model for the rest of the world in sustainable development. The latest mural depicting Dubai’s architectural wonders is a reflection of Dubai’s various achievements and constant march towards progress and excellence.”

Shaima Al Suwaidi, City Branding Manager at Brand Dubai, said: “We are pleased to partner with DEWA once again to launch projects that celebrate creativity and enrich the community’s experience of Dubai’s urban environment. The newly unveiled mural pays tribute to HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s futuristic vision that led to Dubai’s remarkable progress and emergence as one the world’s leading cities. By working with local and international artists, we seek to tell the story of Dubai’s unique culture, values, identity and aspirations. Through such initiatives, we also seek to add unique creative elements to the built environment in the city’s communities.”