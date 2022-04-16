Dubai: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa) continued with its journey of excellence and global leadership during 2021 and strengthened its position as one of the most distinguished utility service providers in the world. It won 59 prestigious local, regional and international awards and set two Guinness World Records. Dewa has accrued a total of 383 awards since 2015 and until the end of 2021.
One of Dewa’s most notable successes was securing the Sheikh Khalifa Excellence Award (SKEA) in the Elite Category in 2021. Dewa scored 850 in the evaluation, the highest score in the award’s history since its launch in 1999, with 200 local and regional organisations taking part in this round.
Dubai Medal
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, honoured Dewa with five awards at the Dubai Government Excellence Programme (DGEP) Awards in 2021. The most prominent award being the Elite Award, which is awarded to government entities that score 600 points or more. Other awards included the Best Entity in the Emiratisation Field, Dubai Medal for Specialised Employee, Dubai Medal for Young Employee, and special recognition for the Unknown Soldier.
Dewa won the 2020 Hamdan Bin Mohammed Programme for Government Services Flag for its Smart Living initiative.
During 2021, Dewa posted two Guinness World Records. Guinness World Records confirmed Dewa’s Jebel Ali Power Generation and Water Production Complex, which is the largest single-site natural gas power generation facility in the world.
Vision and directives of the wise leadership
The Complex has an electricity generation capacity of 9,547MW. The second record was for the first 3D-printed laboratory in the world. The record was awarded for Dewa’s Robotics and Drone laboratory, housed within the Research and Development (R&D) Centre at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park.
Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, managing director and CEO of Dewa, expressed his pride at Dewa’s achievements. He said that the successes of Dewa were the result of its work under the vision and directives of the wise leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, whose aim is to make the UAE government one of the best in the world, and make the UAE the world’s leading nation by its Centennial in 2071.