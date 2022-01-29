Dubai: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa) is participating in the 12th Dubai Award for Sustainable Transport as the strategic sponsor. The award is organised by Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).
Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing director and CEO of Dewa, highlighted Dewa’s support for all efforts to enhance sustainable transport in the UAE and abroad. This consolidates Dubai’s position as a global capital for a green economy and achieves sustainable development to ensure a brighter future for generations to come.
“As a member of the Dubai Green Mobility Initiative Committee, Dewa works closely with government entities and stakeholders from the private sector to adopt electric vehicles in Dubai. This supports the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to turn Dubai into the smartest and happiest city in the world. It also aligns with the Dubai Green Mobility Initiative 2030 to encourage sustainable transport, in line with the emirate’s strategic objectives in terms of sustainability, air quality and reducing greenhouse gas emissions,” said Al Tayer.
“As a global logistics hub for transportation, Dubai aims to effectively manage emissions from the transport sector by creating effective solutions for green mobility in the UAE. To support these efforts, in 2015, Dewa established the first public infrastructure for electric vehicle charging in the region. This is part of Dewa’s Green Charger initiative to encourage sustainable transportation, such as hybrid and electric cars. Dewa currently has more than 320 stations with more than 530 charging points across the emirate,” he added.
Dewa provides the Green Charger services for all electric vehicle users in Dubai, including local and international visitors. Unregistered users can use the ‘Guest Mode’ without the need to create an account with Dewa.
Dewa works closely with RTA to enhance the registration process for Dubai residents, by creating an electric vehicle account instantly, once a customer registers his or her vehicle with RTA. Customers can accurately locate charging stations through Dewa’s website and smart app, as well as a variety of digital map platforms.