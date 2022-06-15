Dubai: Damac Group and the Knowledge Fund Establishment have signed a Dh20 million sponsorship agreement to support the Dubai Schools project. According to the agreement, Damac Group will provide scholarship funding for Emirati students’ tuition fees, starting with the 2022-23 academic year.

The agreement is in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to enhance the role of public-private sector partnerships. The agreement also follows the directives of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, to invest in high-quality education to equip future Emirati generations with the skills and knowledge required to lead Dubai’s knowledge-based economy.

The scholarship funding will support Dubai Schools’ objectives, which include providing state-of-the-art education to help the next generation of students to keep pace with the evolving requirements of the job market. Further, it will support Dubai’s efforts to harness advanced science and technological breakthroughs to create a

The agreement was signed in the presence of Abdulla Mohammed Al Basti, Secretary General of the Executive Council of Dubai and Chairman of the Steering Committee of the Dubai Schools project, and Ahmed AbdulKarim Julfar, Chairman of the Knowledge Fund Establishment, at the headquarters of the General Secretariat of the Executive Council.

Dr Shawqi Sajwani, board member of Damac Properties, and Abdullah Al Awar, CEO of the Knowledge Fund Establishment, signed the agreement, which aims to establish a sustainable investment infrastructure to enhance the involvement of the private sector in Dubai’s pioneering education sector.

Driving Dubai to the future

On the occasion of the signing, Dubai School projects’ Al Basti said: “There are clear directives from His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed to redouble the efforts to maintain Dubai’s global leadership in vital sectors. Therefore, we are providing our steadfast support to the emirate’s education sector, which is the foundation for building an innovative generation capable of anticipating and capturing future growth opportunities.”

While highlighting that public-private sector partnerships have always been the foundation of Dubai’s success, Al Basti noted that the Damac and Knowledge Fund Establishment partnership could act as a launchpad for the further development of the emirate’s education sector.

Providing comprehensive support to students

Knowledge Fund Establishment’s Julfar said the Establishment was keen on contributing to developing the emirate’s knowledge-based economy with its private sector partners to ensure that students receive a high-quality education. “We seek to provide comprehensive support to students. As a member of the Dubai Schools Steering Committee, the Establishment gives top priority to providing a distinct educational and knowledge environment that adopts the best international standards, in line with Dubai’s future plans,” Julfar said.

“The joint agreement with Damac will contribute to supporting the Dubai government’s vision of creating a leading educational model in Dubai Schools as a beacon of academic quality with its distinct educational experience that contributes to advancing the national agenda of the UAE,” Julfar added.

Creating a brighter future

Hussain Sajwani, founder and chairman of Damac Properties, said the support provided by Damac Group to Dubai Schools is in line with its national responsibility based on a firm belief in creating a brighter future for the next generation. He said the agreement reflects Damac Group’s commitment to society and human development.

Sajwani said: “We are pleased to be a part of the Dubai Schools project to provide Emirati students with the skills and knowledge necessary to keep pace with our prosperous economic path and empower them with knowledge to enrich their scientific lives and participate in opening new horizons and global opportunities for students.”

He further: “Partnerships between the public and private sector have long been a key pillar of Dubai’s human, social and economic development; and we are delighted to contribute to this educational partnership and empower the youth of today to face the challenges of the future.”

Exceptional Emirati education model

Dubai Schools was established under the directives of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed to provide a unique and innovative school education model that enhances values, improves skills and develops the potential of all students. Dubai Schools focuses on providing an exceptional Emirati education model. It is a successful example of academic excellence designed according to the highest international standards by making it available to all students. It provides scholarships worth up to 100 per cent of annual fees for eligible pupils.

Raising national competencies