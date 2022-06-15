The donation comes as part of Jumbo Group’s CSR initiatives that were launched by the company’s chairperson Vidya Chhabria in 2007 when she confirmed Jumbo Group’s commitment of donating Dh10 million to Dubai Cares. Since that declaration, Jumbo’s total donations have reached Dh5 million to Dubai Cares.

Chhabria said: “Jumbo Group is proud to support Dubai Cares to bring educational opportunities to children and to continue our relationship with a philanthropic organisation that has had such a significant impact in changing lives for the better. Jumbo Group was first and foremost built with human capital – our people and their abilities – and we believe that good education is vital to enable young people to improve their skills, enhance their ability and reach their full potential.”

Vikas Chadha, CEO of Jumbo Group, said: “At Jumbo Group, we continue to affirm our commitment to humanitarian and civil society support. The education sector is one of the most important pillars that push societies forward and provide suitable environments for innovation. We cannot find a more reliable partner than Dubai Cares, which adopts a pioneering approach to the renaissance of education in developing countries, to achieve our common goals together.

Vikas Chadha (second from right), CEO of Jumbo Group, hands over the donation to Abdulla Ahmed A Shehhi, Chief Operating Officer at Dubai Cares Image Credit: Supplied

‘Greatest of challenges’

Abdulla Ahmed A Shehhi, Chief Operating Officer at Dubai Cares, said: “Lack of access to quality education is one of the greatest challenges we face as humanity today. Without education and the right skilling opportunities, our children and youth will not be equipped to face the challenges of the future. With the support of our long-standing partners like Jumbo Group, education can become a game-changer in shaping better and brighter tomorrows for the next generation. We thank Jumbo Group for their generous contributions over the years and look forward to this collaboration unlocking a world of opportunities for underprivileged children and youth in developing countries.”