Dubai: Jumbo Group has donated Dh500,000 to Dubai Cares, part of Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, in support of the education of children in developing countries.
The donation comes as part of Jumbo Group’s CSR initiatives that were launched by the company’s chairperson Vidya Chhabria in 2007 when she confirmed Jumbo Group’s commitment of donating Dh10 million to Dubai Cares. Since that declaration, Jumbo’s total donations have reached Dh5 million to Dubai Cares.
Chhabria said: “Jumbo Group is proud to support Dubai Cares to bring educational opportunities to children and to continue our relationship with a philanthropic organisation that has had such a significant impact in changing lives for the better. Jumbo Group was first and foremost built with human capital – our people and their abilities – and we believe that good education is vital to enable young people to improve their skills, enhance their ability and reach their full potential.”
Vikas Chadha, CEO of Jumbo Group, said: “At Jumbo Group, we continue to affirm our commitment to humanitarian and civil society support. The education sector is one of the most important pillars that push societies forward and provide suitable environments for innovation. We cannot find a more reliable partner than Dubai Cares, which adopts a pioneering approach to the renaissance of education in developing countries, to achieve our common goals together.
read more
- Video: Dubai Cares announces Dh5 million grant as Digital School aims to enrol 1 million children
- How Dubai Cares’ participation at Expo 2020 Dubai spawned a new education model
- Dubai Cares joins $5 billion drive for education in developing countries
- UAE’s ‘1 Billion Meals’ campaign: Jumbo Electronics donates Dh1 million
- Jumbo Group appoints Vikas Chadha as CEO
‘Greatest of challenges’
Abdulla Ahmed A Shehhi, Chief Operating Officer at Dubai Cares, said: “Lack of access to quality education is one of the greatest challenges we face as humanity today. Without education and the right skilling opportunities, our children and youth will not be equipped to face the challenges of the future. With the support of our long-standing partners like Jumbo Group, education can become a game-changer in shaping better and brighter tomorrows for the next generation. We thank Jumbo Group for their generous contributions over the years and look forward to this collaboration unlocking a world of opportunities for underprivileged children and youth in developing countries.”
Recently, Jumbo Group donated Dh1 million to the One Billion Meals campaign launched by the Dubai government to support the fight against malnutrition and hunger around the world.