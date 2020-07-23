The National Media Council announced a decision to resume the circulation of print newspapers, magazines and marketing publications on Thursday.
In a circular, the council said: ”The decision was issued while in compliance with all precautionary and preventive measures. The decision prohibits distributing them in gathering places such as coffee shops and cafes, and they are allowed in offices for personal use only.”
On March 23, the council called for the temporary cessation of circulation of print newspapers; magazines and paper marketing publications, as a precaution against the spread of COVID-19.