Abu Dhabi: Residents will be allowed to leave the emirate of Abu Dhabi without a permit, authorities announced on Tuesday.
Abu Dhabi Media Office tweeted that entry to Abu Dhabi will continue to be restricted and controlled by the permit system.
Entry to Abu Dhabi emirate is allowed with a permit issued by Abu Dhabi Police. Precautionary health measures will apply upon entry. Movement between Abu Dhabi’s regions (Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra) is also allowed using the permit system.
Movement within each region is allowed in line with National Sterilisation Programme timings. Movement of workers remains restricted within Abu Dhabi’s regions of Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra. Entry and exit of workers to Abu Dhabi emirate is still prohibited.
To apply for a permit, visit https://es.adpolice.gov.ae/en/movepermit.