Abu Dhabi: More public parks and beaches in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain & Al Dhafrah at 40 per cent capacity, in the 2nd stage of reopening. The Department of Municipalities and Transport move follows an extensive sterilisation period, tweeted Abu Dhabi Media Office.
Thermal cameras at entrances will check temperatures and a maximum of four people are allowed per group.
All beachgoers must wear masks, and showers will be closed. Food and beverage outlets will operate at 30% capacity, with a maximum of 4 people per table and a minimum of 2.5m between tables. Play areas will be closed and parking will be at 50% capacity.