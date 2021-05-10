UAE announced on Monday the suspension of entry for travellers from Bangladesh, Pakistan, Nepal and Sri Lanka from Wednesday, May 12.
The UAE's National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority and Civil Aviation tweeted: "Suspension of entry for travelers from Bangladesh, Pakistan, Nepal and Sri Lanka on national and foreign flights, also for transit passengers, with the exception of transit flights traveling to UAE and bound for these countries."
The decision exempts transit flights coming to the UAE and heading towards these countries. This decision is applicable to the entry of travellers who were in Bangladesh, Pakistan, Nepal and Sri Lanka in the last 14 days before coming to the UAE.
However, flights between these countries and the UAE will continue to operate, allowing the transportation of passengers from the UAE to those countries.
Some categories are except from the travel suspension. These include:
- UAE citizens
- Diplomatic missions
- Official delegations
- Business planes
- Golden residence holders
However, they will be subject to some precautionary measures that include:
- PCR testing: A negative result is only valid for 48 hours. The tests must be conducted by accredited laboratories that issue results carrying a QR code.
- PCR testing at the airport
- 10-day quarantine
- PCR test on the fourth and eighth days after entering the country
The authority also confirmed that it is required for those coming from Bangladesh, Pakistan, Nepal and Sri Lanka through other countries to stay in those countries for at least 14 days before being allowed to enter the UAE. Cargo flights will continue to operate between the UAE and these countries.
The authority called upon all travellers affected by the decision to follow up with the relevant airlines to change or reschedule their flights and to ensure their safe return to their final destinations without delay.