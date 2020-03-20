Towers and hotels on Shaikh Zayad Road. Image Credit: Arshad Ali/Gulf News

Abu Dhabi: The UAE on Friday issued a decision banning the entry of GCC nationals until a pre-examination mechanism for COVID-19 is approved.

In a statement issued on Friday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation suspended the entry of GCC citizens effective midnight.

Earlier Friday, the ministry issued a decision updating the entry procedures for the GCC citizens into the country, effective Saturday 10am and to remain in force until further notice.

Those who are entering UAE after 10am on Staruday should undergo screening upon arrival, and adhere to home quarantine for a period of 14 days for those who own a residence in the country.