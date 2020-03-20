Emirati donates 50-room complex Image Credit: Twitter

Dubai: In a gesture that demonstrates the true meaning of solidarity and loyalty, an Emiratis citizen has donated a 50-room complex to support the government’s ongoing efforts in the fight against coronavirus (COVID-19).

On Friday, Emirati former banker Mohammad Gaith bin Mahah Al Mazroui took to twitter to announce his generous donation: “I am Mohammad Ghaith bin Maha Al-Mazroui, announce that I have dedicated a high-quality residential complex at the disposal of the government and to be turned into a quarantine for Khalifa City. The complex consists of 50 rooms."

Ambulances and medical equipment

Meanwhile, Dar Al Ber Society today announced that an Emirati family business group has donated ambulances and medical equipment worth about Dh12 million to support the efforts of authorities to combat coronavirus.

Dar Al Ber Society said the donation it received includes 11 ambulance vehicles valued at Dh7 million, 50 defibrillators worth Dh2.5 million and 50 mechanical ventilators worth Dh2.5 million. All the vehicles and equipment will be delivered to Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services.

The announcement seeks to support the UAE’s efforts to safeguard the health and safety of its citizens, residents and visitors and international efforts to combat the coronavirus.

Abdullah Ali bin Zayed Al Falasi, CEO of Dar Al Ber Society, said the donation reflects the generosity inherent in Emirati culture and the country’s ethos of extending support in challenging times.

Al Falasi said Dar Al Ber welcomes donations from individuals, businesses and government entities in support of the preventive measures being taken in the UAE to contain the pandemic.

CEO of Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services Khalifa Hassan Al Darrai expressed his gratitude to the Emirati business community for their generous donations, which will significantly aid Dubai Ambulance’s efforts.