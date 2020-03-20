Emirati businessman Abdul Rahim Al Zarooni, Chairman of the Board of Al Zarooni Group. Image Credit: Twitter

Dubai: In a major philanthropic gesture, Emirati businessman Abdul Rahim Al Zarooni, Chairman of the Board of Al Zarooni Group, announced the donation of Dh10 million to ensure all healthcare centres and clinics have adequate medical supplies during the current sensitive period.

Al Zarooni stressed the importance of UAE citizens contributing to the fight against coronavirus, noting that it is their national duty to come together to ensure the country remains a model for security, safety and happiness.

Al Zarooni praised the UAE’s efforts under the guidance of its leadership as well as the contributions of its community. He also commended the measures taken by authorities, including the Ministry of Health and Prevention, the Dubai Health Authority, and various personnel helping to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. Individual efforts of members of society are also crucial to contain the spread of the virus, he noted.

"The UAE possesses the world’s best medical capabilities and infrastructure which will help it effectively safeguard public health. However, our society has a collective responsibility to enhance efforts to ensure the UAE continues to provide the world’s best living conditions. Today, we are being tested and we have to prove to the world that the UAE is working as team to protect itself from anything that endangers the health of its people,” Al Zarooni said.