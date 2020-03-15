Image Credit: Pexels

Dubai: The UAE Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR) has issued five guidelines for employees working remotely.

In a statement released by the news agency WAM on Sunday, FAHR stressed that employees using the work remote system are obliged to answer all calls and emails from managers and co-workers, and deliver their work at the specified time.

Initially, the system will remain operational until March 26.

The move comes as part of precautionary measures being taken by the UAE to protect the country against COVID-19 and ensure the safety of the community. It is also to support the workflow and its efficiency in the government, taking advantage of the sophisticated technological infrastructure available.

Employees covered under the system include pregnant women, mothers of children under grade nine whose duties do not require their presence in the workplace, people of determination, and those with chronic diseases, immune system dysfunction and respiratory symptoms, as well as employees who are 60-years-old and above.

The guideline also explained that employees must first obtain prior approval from employers if they choose to work remotely, and should attend the workplace and other work-related functions if requested by their employer.

“Employees operating via the remote work system should demonstrate strong work ethics, maintain the confidentiality of information and documents, and to use their work hours to accomplish the tasks required of him. Furthermore, employees should adhere to the standards of professional behaviour and job ethics,” it said.

According to the guideline, employees are also required to provide a daily report on his accomplishments and level of productivity.

The federal authority added that there are two types of remote work systems in place; employees can either divide their time between the office and home, or opt to work completely remotely and outside the workplace.

