Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan has commended the dedicated collaborative efforts of all participating delegations that contributed to achieving the groundbreaking ‘UAE Consensus’ setting new global benchmarks for climate action and ensuring a more sustainable future for the planet and its people.
“As COP28 concludes in the UAE, I thank all the participating delegations that worked together to achieve the historic UAE Consensus to accelerate climate action. I also commend the local and international teams that contributed to the successful organisation of the event,” Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed said in a post shared on his official X account.
“The conference produced significant results, and we will continue to work hand-in-hand with the global community to advance all efforts aimed at securing a more sustainable future for our planet and its people,” he added.