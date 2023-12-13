Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President of and Prime Minister of the UAE and the Ruler of Dubai, welcomes the announcement of the ‘UAE Consensus’ at COP28 transition away from fossil fuels, praising international cooperation and global consensus that contributed to the conference’s success.
Sheikh Mohammed lauded the groundbreaking achievement made at the conclusion of COP28, which culminated in coming out with a series of global declarations and pledges for the first time, ushering in a new era of global climate action
“We welcome the announcement of “UAE Consensus” achieved at the conclusion of COP28 and highly appreciate international cooperation and global consensus for the success of the conference, which was able to come up with a set of global declarations and pledges that are made for the first time,” the Vice-President said in a post shared on his official X account.
“COP28 raised $85 billion, ushering in a new era of global climate action. We thank all participating countries represented by their leaders, delegations and specialists, who worked as one global team to make the conference a success. The summit succeeded in setting new benchmarks in climate action and cemented the UAE’s position as a key player in building a sustainable future for the planet,” he said.
“Our thanks also go to all our government, security, organisational and political teams, led by my brother Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed, Sheikha Mariam bint Mohammed, Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan, and Sultan Al Jaber. We also thank thousands of employees and volunteers who contributed to producing an exceptional edition of this global event in a manner befitting the UAE and commensurate with this international responsibility shouldered by the UAE in hosting the global event,” Sheikh Mohammed added.