Al Gergawi concluded: “Our gathering today sends a message of hope to humanity: Despite the negative noise filling the world, human beings are still capable of choosing the path of reason and of working to improve this world. This is where the spirit of the UAE echoes the spirit of this scientific gathering, as neither sees the past as a ceiling or finish line but the future as a responsibility. Both believe that hope is not awaited but created, and that progress does not happen by chance, but as the result of collective action, clear vision, and faith in human potential.”