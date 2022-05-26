Dubai: Dubai Police have recorded zero deaths in traffic accidents for two years in the Naif area of the emirate.
According to Major General Khalil Ibrahim Al Mansouri, Assistant Commander-In-Chief for Criminal Investigation Affairs at Dubai Police, Naif Police Station recorded an emergency response average time of 1.16 minute last year and the Traffic Safety and Road Control unit recorded zero deaths in accidents per 100,000 population.
“Over the past years, Naif Police Station has witnessed qualitative leaps in security, criminal, administrative, and traffic fields. They have also implemented many development programmes to ensure all strategic goals are achieved,” Maj. Gen. Al Mansouri said during an inspection visit to the station.
“As a result, Naif Police Station has achieved an emergency response time of 1.16 minutes, while the target was 2.6 minutes.”
He was briefed about the station’s reports and achievements in 2021.
“Naif is one of the most vital areas in Dubai, due to the density of shoppers, visitors and tourists. The area hosts many touristic and commercial attractions,” he added.
He praised the efforts made by the Traffic Records Section at Naif Police Station and lauded their keenness on ensuring the safety of all road users through efficient deployment of patrols in the area, which led to zero traffic-related deaths.
Naif Police Station has also implemented initiatives tat helped record a 98.2 per cent happiness level at work among employees at the police station.