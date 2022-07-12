Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Judicial Academy (ADJA) is conducting a basic qualification training programme for the first batch of employees for 2022 from Abu Dhabi Accountability Authority (ADAA) before they are granted the status of judicial officers.
This training programme is part of the efforts to develop the capacity of national cadres and empower them with necessary knowledge to perform their professional duties in inspecting and monitoring entities subject to supervision in accordance with specific legal controls, in a manner that reinforces the principles of transparency, integrity and efficient use of financial resources.
Adopting international best practices
The academy explained that the training programme preceding the award of the judicial officer status adopts international best practices in terms of human resource qualification, in line with the vision of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of the Presidential Court and Chairman of ADJD, to strive for excellence and quality in service delivery, in order to support the development of institutional performance and achieve sustainable development in various sectors in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.
Overseeing financial and operational activities
The programme focuses on providing the candidates with necessary skills to develop mechanisms to protect the financial resources of the emirate through monitoring operations, to improve the governing of legal systems, in addition to enabling them to play their role in overseeing the financial and operational activities of government agencies, companies and related projects in which the government owns 25 per cent or more of the capital, by ensuring the legality and quality of resource management in entities subject to the control of ADAA.