Abu Dhabi: The UAE has so far helped deliver about 20 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to 26 different countries across the world, a top Abu Dhabi official revealed on Thursday.
Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamsi, group chief executive officer at Abu Dhabi Ports, added that the Abu Dhabi-led Hope Consortium is developing its capabilities to deliver 18 billion vaccine doses by the end of 2021.
Al Shamsi was speaking at a media briefing ahead of the World Immunisation and Logistics Summit, which will next week convene government officials, medical experts and vaccine developers to discuss the challenges and solutions to COVID-19 vaccine delivery and distribution.
“We view this summit as a launchpad that will launch us away from this pandemic and into a world [safe from the adverse impacts of COVID-19]. More than three billion people are within reach of Abu Dhabi through five to six-hour flights, and we have the strategic geographical location, traceability, infrastructure and competence to deliver vaccines to them,” Al Shamsi said.
The Hope Consortium is an Abu Dhabi Department of Health (DoH) initiative that brings together public and private sector partners to provide an end-to-end solution for the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines globally. The partners include the DoH, Abu Dhabi Ports, Etihad Cargo, which is Etihad Airways’ cargo division, digital solutions provider Maqta Gateway, Rafed procurement management, and SkyCell container solutions.