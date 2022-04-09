Abu Dhabi: Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iran, exchanged greetings today on the occasion of Ramadan.
Read more
- Abdullah, French foreign minister review UAE-France ties
- More than 13.6 million in 37 countries benefitted from Suqia UAE projects in 2021
- UAE’s Mohamed Al Hammadi ranks 11th among ‘100 Most Powerful Arabs 2022’
- UAE, UK discuss ways to tackle money laundering under Partnership to Tackle Illicit Financial Flows
During a phone call, the two ministers discussed bilateral relations and cooperation and ways to enhance them in the best interest of the two countries.