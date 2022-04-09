Iran
Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Hossein Amir-Abdollahian exchanged Ramadan greetings over the phone on Saturday. Image Credit: WAM

Abu Dhabi: Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iran, exchanged greetings today on the occasion of Ramadan.

During a phone call, the two ministers discussed bilateral relations and cooperation and ways to enhance them in the best interest of the two countries.