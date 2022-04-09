Abu Dhabi: Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, on Friday discussed ties between the two nations.
Sheikh Abdullah, who is currently visiting France, stressed during the meeting that the two nations share close positions on the challenges that threaten the security of the region, the foremost of which is terrorism.
France has been fully supportive of the UAE in the wake of the attack launched by the Houthi militia in January.
Sheikh Abdullah thanked the French top diplomat for his country’s stance, which reflects a well-established strategic partnership at all levels, and embodies a shared security vision against terrorism in all its forms.
The two sides reviewed the latest regional and global developments, including the situation in Ukraine, and the importance of intensifying efforts to reach a political settlement, accelerating humanitarian aid and meeting the needs of civilians.
Sheikh Abdullah stressed the steady growth in UAE-France strategic relations on all fronts, pointing out that the partnership had resulted iin achievements on various fronts.
“The UAE and France are working together to promote regional and global peace and stability and spread the values of moderation, tolerance and coexistence among all peoples of the world,” Sheikh Abdullah said.
The French minister welcomed the visit of Sheikh Abdullah, stressing his country’s keenness to enhance cooperation with the UAE.
He congratulated Sheikh Abdullah on the remarkable success of Expo 2020 Dubai despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 crisis.
Le Drian said France is looking forward to UAE’s hosting of COP 28 in 2023, stressing that the two countries are working closely together on climate change.
The meeting was attended by Hind Manea Al Otaiba, UAE Ambassador to France.