Dubai: The total number of beneficiaries from Suqia UAE reached more than 13.6 million in 37 countries by the end of 2021, said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Suqia UAE, who highlighted the organisation’s efforts to implement developmental projects and provide drinking water for societies facing water scarcity and pollution.

This is in collaboration with local and global organisations as well as strategic partners of the Emirates Red Crescent, the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment, Dar Al Ber Society and Dubai Cares.

“We support the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to make the UAE the most vibrant destination for humanitarian work for the next 50 years. Suqia is a major supporter of the UAE’s efforts in humanitarian work, to improve the lives of the deprived and afflicted around the world, and to provide relief to the underprivileged regardless of their race, religion and culture. Through the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Water Award, Suqia UAE contributes to creating a positive and sustainable change in the lives of millions of people around the world who are deprived of clean water,” said Al Tayer.

Al Tayer noted that Suqia UAE has intensified its efforts over the past two years to help those in need around the world, especially who suffered the most during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Virtual meeting

This statistics were revealed during the first meeting of Suqia UAE board members in 2022, which was held virtually. Al Tayer attended the meeting in the presence of the board members Sultan Mohammed Al Shamsi, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for International Development Affairs; Dr Arif Al Hammadi, executive vice-president of Khalifa University of Science and Technology; Dr Ahmed Ali Murad, associate provost for Research at UAE University; Nasser Lootah, executive vice-president of Generation at Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa); Waleed Bin Salman, executive vice-president of Business Development and Excellence at Dewa; Mohammed Abdulkareem Al Shamsi, acting executive director of Suqia UAE; and Humaid Abdulla Al Hammadi, acting secretary of the Board.

$1 million award