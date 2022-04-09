Abu Dhabi: The UAE Peaceful Nuclear Energy Programme continues to be recognised as a global success story in tackling climate change through the UAE’s sustainable powerhouse, the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant. The Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation (ENEC) has now passed the halfway mark for full commercial operation of the Plant, with Units 1 and 2 both generating clean electricity every day. Once fully operational, the plant will be providing 25 per cent of the UAE’s electricity needs, completely carbon emissions free.
The success of the Programme has recently been recognised in Gulf Business’ ‘100 Most Powerful Arabs 2022’ report, in which Mohamed Ibrahim Al Hammadi, managing director and chief executive officer of ENEC has been ranked 11th. Al Hammadi has led the development of the UAE Peaceful Nuclear Energy Programme and the Barakah Plant since its inception.
ENEC’s leadership has showcased a new model to the world for new nuclear developments, with Barakah recognised as one of the most successful new build nuclear energy programmes, clean, mega-projects globally in terms of project management and cost. The Plant demonstrates the success of the UAE’s long-term investment to diversify its energy portfolio and achieve Net Zero, with clean electricity being a key geopolitical asset of the UAE in the future.
Nuclear energy in the UAE also helps support energy security, drive rapid decarbonisation of the power sector and tackle climate change.