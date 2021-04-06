Dubai: The UAE on Tuesday stepped into a historical phase as the first 5,600MW Barakah nuclear power plant began its commercial operations.
The nuclear energy station has started supplying the country’s electric network with the debut production of its nuclear energy.
The historical achievement has been announced by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. On his Twitter account, Sheikh Mohammed wrote: “Today, the UAE has entered into a historical stage…. 10 years of efforts, and 2000 Emirati engineer and youth…. 80 international partners… It is the vision of a leader who made the UAE enter an unprecedented phase of development.”
He added: “Today, the first Arab nuclear station has begun its nuclear power production supplying out power network…. Congratulation to the UAE people, congratulation my brother, Mohamed bin Zayed.”
His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, congratulated the nation on its historical achievements. “Thanks to Allah, our achievements continue at a time we celebrate the 50th year… Today, the Barakah peaceful nuclear energy begins commercial operation,” he wrote on his Twitter account.
“The start of commercial operations at the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant is a historic milestone for the UAE that significantly enhances the sustainability of our entire power sector. We are grateful to those who made this possible and thank them for their diligence and hard work,” Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed said.
The UAE is the first Arab nation to produce nuclear energy. The 5,600MW Barakah nuclear power plant (NPP) in Abu Dhabi is the first nuclear power project in the UAE.
Last month, the plant successfully completed fuel assembly loading into unit one in, marking the commissioning of nuclear operations.