Abu Dhabi: The Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation (FANR) on Tuesday approved the operating licence for the second nuclear reactor — Unit 2 — at the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant.
The nuclear regulator made the announcement during a press conference, adding that operating licence for the Unit will be valid for the next 60 years. Work will now begin to test and start up the unit, including fuel loading and power ascension until Unit 2 reaches 100 per cent power. Unit 2 will then be connected to the grid.
Unit 1 linked to national grid
The operating approval for Unit 2 follows the linking of Unit 1 at the power plant to the national grid. Unit 1 was granted its operating licence in February 2020, after which fuel loading and power ascension were safely completed, said Hamad Al Kaabi, UAE Permanent Representative to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and FANR’s Deputy Chairman.
The power plant in Abu Dhabi’s Al Dhafra area will eventually have four operating units upon completion, and is then expected to supply 25 per cent of the UAE’s peak power. It is owned by the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation, and operated and maintained by its subsidiary, the Nawah Energy Company.