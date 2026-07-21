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Abdullah bin Zayed, Egyptian FM discuss latest regional developments

Two sides discussed ways to strengthen efforts to end the escalation in the region

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WAM
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Abdullah bin Zayed, Egyptian FM discuss latest regional developments
WAM

Abu Dhabi: Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, received Dr. Badr Abdelatty, Egypt's Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation, and Egyptian Expatriates.

During the meeting, held in Abu Dhabi, the two sides discussed developments in the Middle East and ways to strengthen regional and international efforts to end the escalation in the region and ensure freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz in accordance with international law.

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The two ministers also discussed the importance of working to achieve lasting security and stability across the region in a manner that fulfills the aspirations of its peoples for development and prosperity.

Sheikh Abdullah and Dr. Abdelatty also reviewed the strong fraternal ties between the UAE and Egypt, as well as ways to further enhance bilateral cooperation in support of the two countries' mutual interests and development goals.

During the meeting, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed reaffirmed the depth of the brotherly relations between the two nations, highlighting the continued growth and expansion of bilateral cooperation across various sectors.

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