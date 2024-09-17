Abu Dhabi: Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, received Josep Borrell, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

During the meeting, which was held in the presence of Luigi Di Maio, EU Special Representative for the Gulf region, Sheikh Abdullah and Borrell discussed ways to further cooperation between the UAE and the EU across various sectors and support shared goals of comprehensive and sustainable development.

The discussions also covered preparations for the EU-Gulf Cooperation Council summit which will take place in Brussels on October 16, highlighting its significance in advancing GCC-EU cooperation, Wam reported.

Regional developments

Sheikh Abdullah welcomed Borrell and Di Maio’s visit, emphasising that relations the UAE -EU relations are deep as they are based on mutual understanding and shared interests, contributing to achieving peace and development at both regional and international levels.

The two sides also discussed regional developments, including the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip and efforts to secure a sustainable ceasefire to alleviate the worsening humanitarian crisis there.

Gaza conflict

Sheikh Abdullah reiterated the UAE’s support for all regional and international efforts to achieve a ceasefire and stressed the country’s commitment to cooperating with the European Union and other international parties to address the crisis affecting civilians in the Gaza Strip.

He also pointed out that achieving comprehensive peace, based on the two-state solution, is key to establishing stability and sustainable security in the Middle East, while fulfilling the aspirations of its people for prosperity and a dignified life.