Dubai Court of Cassation rules on equality in gifts among children and wives

Judges to assess justified differentiation in family gifting
Dubai: The Dubai Court of Cassation has ruled that equality must be observed in gifts and similar dispositions made to children and wives, unless a legitimate interest justifies differentiation. The landmark ruling was issued following an appeal filed by the Dubai Attorney General in the interest of the law.
In its judgment, the court held that the assessment of whether a valid interest exists to justify unequal treatment rests with the trial judge. If such an interest is established, the differentiation may be upheld. If no legitimate justification is found, equality must be enforced, with the court ordering compensation from the estate to redress any harm suffered by the disadvantaged party.
The ruling provides clear judicial guidance on fairness in family financial arrangements.
