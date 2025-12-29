GOLD/FOREX
Dubai Court of Cassation rules on equality in gifts among children and wives

Judges to assess justified differentiation in family gifting

Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
The ruling provides clear judicial guidance on fairness in family financial arrangements.
Dubai: The Dubai Court of Cassation has ruled that equality must be observed in gifts and similar dispositions made to children and wives, unless a legitimate interest justifies differentiation. The landmark ruling was issued following an appeal filed by the Dubai Attorney General in the interest of the law.

In its judgment, the court held that the assessment of whether a valid interest exists to justify unequal treatment rests with the trial judge. If such an interest is established, the differentiation may be upheld. If no legitimate justification is found, equality must be enforced, with the court ordering compensation from the estate to redress any harm suffered by the disadvantaged party.

The ruling provides clear judicial guidance on fairness in family financial arrangements.

With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
