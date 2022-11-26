Abu Dhabi: The 51st National Day Celebrations Organising Committee invites all UAE residents to participate in an open call for a chance to attend the much-anticipated 51st UAE National Day official public show, which will continue for nine consecutive days, open to the public, beginning December 3.
Children aged 5 to 12 who live in the UAE are encouraged to submit a one-minute video in which they creatively discuss how their hopes and dreams will contribute to the country's future. The last day for submissions is December 2nd, 2022.
Interested applicants can participate by posting their video on Instagram, tagging the UAE National Day official account @OfficialUAEND along with #UAEDreamers51, or by sending the clip via direct messages on Instagram.
Selected children will get a one-of-a-kind opportunity to get free passes alongside two additional family members to attend the upcoming 51st official National Day celebration, which will take place at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).
People around the UAE will be able to watch the broadcast live on December 2nd on the UAE National Day official website and all local TV channels. Additionally, the committee recently announced that the public will be able to watch the 51st National Day official show at Abu Dhabi beyond December 2 for nine consecutive days, starting from December 3 to 11. Tickets are now live on www.UAENationalDay.ae.