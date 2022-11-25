Dubai: As UAE residents prepare for the long weekend, marking the UAE’s 51st National Day, the Ministry of Interior shared a list of rules on November 25, through its social media channels, to ensure the celebrations are “civilised and safe”, while protecting the safety of people and property.
Here are the guidelines that you should keep in mind, when you are joining any celebratory events this year:
1. Marches and random gatherings are prohibited.
2. Those celebrating the National Day must abide by traffic rules and instructions of police personnel.
3. Using any type of sprays (party sprays) is prohibited whether by motorists, passengers or pedestrians.
4. The car’s number plates – both front and rear – must not be effaced in any way. The vehicle’s colour must not be changed. No blackout tinting or colouring of windshield is allowed.
5. Writing inappropriate phrases or using inappropriate stickers on the vehicle is prohibited.
6. Vehicles may not carry more passengers than the number authorised. No passenger should stick their neck or body out of the windows or sunroof at any time.
7. Vehicles may not have any unlicensed additions that add more noise to the engine or make modifications to the engine structure. Any extensions that affect visibility are also prohibited.
8. Motorists are not allowed to disrupt movement of traffic or block roads for other users.
9. Performing vehicle stunts is not permitted on either internal or external roads.
10. It is illegal to cover the windows and windshields with stickers or place sunshades.
Rules to follow in Abu Dhabi
Abu Dhabi Police also took to its social media channels to share a similar list of rules that the public must adhere to during National Day celebrations. These include:
1. Drivers or passengers are not allowed to use sprays.
2. Do not place anything on the vehicle that could affect or prevent visibility, such as flagpoles.
3. Do not change the colour of the vehicle or cover the plate number, or the windshield.
4. Do not have more passengers in the car than the allowed limit, and do not let them lean out of the windows or sunroof.
5. Don't get off the vehicle while it is on the main roads or leave the car with the engine switched on.
6. Pedestrians should not cross the road from undesignated area.
7. Refrain from writing any offensive words or sentences.
8. Do not drive a loud vehicle.
9. Avoid reckless driving or performing stunts on highways or internal roads.
10. Random gatherings are not allowed.
11. Do not carry passengers in the non-seating area, such as in pick-up vehicles.
12. Keep the city clean. Never throw trash on the streets.
13. Do not stop on the main road or on internal roads or streets. Beware of hampering traffic movement.
14. Riding horses or camels on the main road is prohibited.
15. Follow police instructions.