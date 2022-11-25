1. Marches and random gatherings are prohibited.

2. Those celebrating the National Day must abide by traffic rules and instructions of police personnel.

3. Using any type of sprays (party sprays) is prohibited whether by motorists, passengers or pedestrians.

4. The car’s number plates – both front and rear – must not be effaced in any way. The vehicle’s colour must not be changed. No blackout tinting or colouring of windshield is allowed.

5. Writing inappropriate phrases or using inappropriate stickers on the vehicle is prohibited.

6. Vehicles may not carry more passengers than the number authorised. No passenger should stick their neck or body out of the windows or sunroof at any time.

7. Vehicles may not have any unlicensed additions that add more noise to the engine or make modifications to the engine structure. Any extensions that affect visibility are also prohibited.

8. Motorists are not allowed to disrupt movement of traffic or block roads for other users.

9. Performing vehicle stunts is not permitted on either internal or external roads.

10. It is illegal to cover the windows and windshields with stickers or place sunshades.

Rules to follow in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi Police also took to its social media channels to share a similar list of rules that the public must adhere to during National Day celebrations. These include: