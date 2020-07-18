Sharjah Image Credit: Istock

Sharjah: Dr. Tariq Sultan bin Khadem, Member of the Sharjah Executive Council and Chairman of the Sharjah Human Resources Directorate (SHRD), said that 100% of the employees will return on Sunday, July 19, to their workplaces in the departments and entities and institutions of the Sharjah Government, in line with the directives of the Sharjah Executive Council, and based on the circular issued by the Directorate.

Bin Khadem stressed that the decision comes in implementation of the wise directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, as part of the comprehensive plan for the gradual return to normal life in the Emirate of Sharjah, following all the intensified precautionary measures.

He appreciated the tremendous efforts all the employees in different entities and institutions, lauding the team spirit which contributed in enabling the emirate to overcome this crisis with complete flexibility.

He added that the entities and department have received circulars of required preparations and precautionary measures to welcome back the employees.

Bin Khadem praised the impressive success witnessed in the past period during applying the remote working, stressing that all the parties have demonstrated their complete readiness to successfully work remotely.

The Chairman of the Sharjah Human Resources Directorate stressed the importance of taking all the necessary health precautions and complying with social distancing rules among employees, in compliance with safety rules and procedures, to ensure the safety of employees.

He underlined the importance of commitment by all parties to strictly implement all precautionary measures that ensure public safety, aiming to prevent the spread of this global epidemic.

Commenting on the development, Sheikh Khalid bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Director General of Sharjah Department of eGovernment, has expressed the importance of the announcement of returning 100% of the employees of Sharjah Government to offices, stressing that it represents a qualitative shift in the confrontations of the consequences of the current stage. He has further highlighted the role of the wise leadership in promoting healthy workplaces for all the employees, in line with the availability of developed infrastructure.

Eng. Khalid bin Butti Al Muhairi, Member of the Executive Council and Chairman of the Department of Town Planning and Survey (DTPS) confirmed that the Department has implemented all preventive measures in its headquarters and branches in various regions of the emirate, in preparation for the returning of all the employees to their workplaces, adding that a committee has been formed to supervise the implementation of precautionary and preventive measures that ensure the safety of all.

Al Muhairi also pointed out that the Department has implemented a number of workshops for employees remotely, aiming to raise their awareness about the ways to ensure the implementation of the precautionary measures.

Engineer Ali bin Shaheen Al Suwaidi, member of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Sharjah and Chairman of Sharjah Directorate of Public Works (SDPW), has stressed the Directorate’s keenness to take all the preventive measures that ensure the safety of employees, in live with the directives of Sharjah Human Resources Directorate.

For his part, Dr. Abdullah Bin Ali Muhayan, Chairman of the Sharjah Health Authority (SHA) stressed that the Authority has taken all precautionary and preventive measures to ensure the safe returning of its employees to their workplaces.

Commenting on this, Eng. Yousef Saleh Al Suwaiji, Chairman of the Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority (SRTA), pointed out that the Authority has completed all its precautionary measures to ensure the safety of all the employees after their coming back to their offices, lauding the tremendous efforts of the Sharjah Human Resources Directorate to curb the spread of the virus.

Waleed Al Sayegh, General Director of Sharjah Finance Department has praised the Department’s strategic plan in welcoming its employees and ensuring their safety, stressing on their efforts in adoption all the preventive means or measures necessary to provide secure working environment.

Abdullah Al Mahmoud, Director of Support Services Department at the Sharjah Economic Development Department (SEDD) has pointed out that the Department has provided all the necessary needs to ensure strict adherence to precautionary measures.