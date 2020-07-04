Dubai: If you lost your job due to the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic or graduated into a recession, do not fret. A Dubai-based company may have the perfect solution to turn your problem into an opportunity.
Techbay Solutions is inviting aspiring entrepreneurs to share their online business ideas as part of a contest. A panel of independent experts will go through the entries and shortlist 10 people to make a pitch before picking a winner. “The person with the best pitch will have his business platform built for free,” said Mohammad Zahid, owner of Techbay Solution.
“We will also give six months of complete support that incudes developing brand strategy, identity creation, digital marketing and business management. This is all the ground that you you need to build your business,” said Zahid.
“Those who want to participate in the contest may send a 200-250 word email to hello@techbay.co describing their business idea and explaining why they think it would succeed in the current situation,” said Zahid.