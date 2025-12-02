Google Doodle honours UAE’s 54th National Day with flag-themed tribute

Search homepage turns patriotic as UAE celebrates Eid Al Etihad
Users of Google in the UAE were greeted with a new Google Doodle commemorating the nation’s 54th National Day. The custom artwork transforms the familiar search-engine homepage into a tribute, featuring the UAE’s four-coloured flag fluttering in the sky.
The Doodle is part of wider celebrations across the country for the occasion, also known as 'Eid Al Etihad,' marking the union of the emirates. This year, the National Day is being observed under the theme “United,” reflecting national unity and collective identity.
Beyond the Doodle, celebrations span the UAE — with decorations, events, and public displays in nearly every emirate. As part of the 54th-anniversary activities, the country is projecting its continuous growth in economic sectors, tourism, hospitality and cultural exchange.
Google Doodle acts as a global — but locally visible — gesture of recognition. For residents and expatriates browsing the web, the animated flag and reference to National Day serve as a reminder of the country’s identity and milestones. In past years, Google has used Doodles to mark UAE’s National Day as well.
By aligning the Doodle launch with wide-ranging celebrations on the ground — from cultural displays to airline hospitality and public events — the 54th National Day illustrates how digital and real-world expressions of patriotism continue to evolve and reach a diverse population.
