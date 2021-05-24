Event at Al Warsan Birds and Pets Market to give out animal welfare awards too

The ‘Golden Jubilee Pet Fair’ to be held at Dubai’s Al Warsan Birds and Pets Market on Friday is expected to attract some of UAE’s most stunning pets. Image Credit: GN Archives

Dubai: This year’s per fair will be a special event as it will be mark 50 years of animal welfare in the UAE on Friday (May 28).

The ‘Golden Jubilee Pet Fair’ to be held at Dubai’s Al Warsan Birds and Pets Market will feature competitions, shows, activities and informative programmes involving dogs, cats and other pets. Also planned are appreciation awards to organisations and people who have contributed to the welfare of animals in the UAE.

Organiser Dr Shree Nair of PETME said the event is being held in association with Dubai Municipality and Dubai Police Department of Security Inspections K9 along with various organisations.

“This year, the UAE is celebrating its 50th year and animal welfare is an integral policy of the government throughout these years. We have seen various laws and facilities being implemented for the welfare of animals. This event will honour organisations and individuals who had contributed towards the welfare of the animals in the UAE. We are thankful to Dubai Municipality, Dubai Police and our sponsors for making this event happen. All competitions are designed to provide information and entertainment to the pets and their parents to enjoy the day together.”

Precationary measures

All relevant safety precautions will be in place with thermal scanning, masks, social distancing and sanitisation.

Dog Show - Obedience Challenge

This competition being held in association with the Emirates Kennel Club (EKC) is open to all dog breeds. Participants will have the chance to receive awards for Best in Group and Best in Show categories. All participants will receive participation certificates. Winners will also receive medals and trophies.

An agility contest will be conducted in the second ring. Competitions will be held for agility trained dogs and untrained dogs.

Dogs wearing latest garments and accessories will be paraded on the ramp at the fashion show. Owners and dogs dressed in theme outfits will also compete to win prizes.

Demonstrations by various dog trainers will be displayed at the show. Obedience demonstrations, security dog demonstrations and companion dog demonstrations will be presented. Training experts will be available to give tips and advice on dog training.

Demonstrations by various K9 units from UAE police departments will be presented. They will show various drills and duties that police dogs perform to detect crime and protect people.

A cat show competition will be held in a closed enclosure. The show will be open to all breeds of cats, including local cats. The show will be judged by cat show judges from cat associations. Winners will receive trophies, certificates and various other prizes.

Petting farm

An area will be allocated for visitors and children to pet “friendly” farm animals like goats, rabbits, tortoise, birds, among others, to learn about their habits and habitats. People can enter this barricade area and pet the animals with the assistance of volunteers.

Animal welfare groups will be present to give information about dog rearing. Stalls of Ministry of Climate Change and Environment and Dubai Municipality Veterinary Section will impart knowledge on latest rules and regulations, facilities, etc.

Animal Welfare Awards

Nair said special awards will be presented to various organisations and individuals who have contributed “outstandingly” to animal welfare in the UAE.

There will be many stalls by pet products and services providers, besides a bazaar-type area for smaller vendors. Mobile grooming vans and pet transportation businesses will also be participating in the event.