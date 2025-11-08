UAE residents can now pay MoHRE fees and fines in easy monthly installments

MoHRE introduces easy payment plans with 8 UAE banks
Dubai: The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has expanded its installment payment service for ministry fees and administrative fines, partnering with eight accredited banks to give customers greater financial flexibility and ease of payment.
The initiative allows holders of credit cards from participating banks to pay fees and fines in monthly installments, with a minimum payment of Dh500 at most banks and Dh1,000 at Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank and Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank.
Participating banks include:
Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank
Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank
First Abu Dhabi Bank
Mashreq Bank
Commercial Bank of Dubai
Commercial International Bank
RAKBANK
Emirates NBD
The ministry said the move reflects its commitment to innovative financial solutions, enhancing efficiency, transparency, and customer satisfaction. The “Easy Payment Plan” is designed to help individuals and businesses manage financial obligations more effectively, improving quality of life and promoting community well-being.
MoHRE noted that such initiatives foster a flexible and responsive service environment, ensuring smooth government transactions while supporting the UAE’s vision for sustainable development and enhancing the quality of life across society.
