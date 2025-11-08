GOLD/FOREX
UAE residents can now pay MoHRE fees and fines in easy monthly installments

MoHRE introduces easy payment plans with 8 UAE banks

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
New MoHRE plan eases financial burden with monthly payments
File photo

Dubai: The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has expanded its installment payment service for ministry fees and administrative fines, partnering with eight accredited banks to give customers greater financial flexibility and ease of payment.

Affordable monthly payments

The initiative allows holders of credit cards from participating banks to pay fees and fines in monthly installments, with a minimum payment of Dh500 at most banks and Dh1,000 at Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank and Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank.

Participating banks include:

  • Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank

  • Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank

  • First Abu Dhabi Bank

  • Mashreq Bank

  • Commercial Bank of Dubai

  • Commercial International Bank

  • RAKBANK

  • Emirates NBD

Supporting financial well-being

The ministry said the move reflects its commitment to innovative financial solutions, enhancing efficiency, transparency, and customer satisfaction. The “Easy Payment Plan” is designed to help individuals and businesses manage financial obligations more effectively, improving quality of life and promoting community well-being.

A step toward sustainable services

MoHRE noted that such initiatives foster a flexible and responsive service environment, ensuring smooth government transactions while supporting the UAE’s vision for sustainable development and enhancing the quality of life across society.

