1. Long weekend: Visa requirements for Oman road trip

Planning to go on a road trip to Oman? Here’s all you need to prepare ahead of time

Read more ➜

2. In Pictures: World's 10 longest non-stop airline routes

Emirates' Auckland-Dubai flight makes the list

Read more ➜

3. Islamic New Year: Free parking announced in Sharjah

Thursday declared public holiday to mark Hijri New Year

Read more ➜

4. Registration opens for Hajj housing permits in Medina

Applications received over 8 months as early preparations initiated for new season

Read more ➜

5. Rags-to-riches wealth fund veteran Ng Kok Song to run for Singapore President

Ng, 75, spent more than four decades working up the ranks of public service

Read more ➜