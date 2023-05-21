1. New risk of global recession to ruin your investments?
Recessionary fears yet to dampen markets worldwide, but preventive steps help limit losses
2. Heavy rain, hail in parts of Fujairah and Sharjah
Motorists urged to drive carefully as road will be slippery due to rain
3. Why employees must sign up for unemployment insurance
Pay up to Dh120 to receive up to Dh20,000 monthly if you lose your job or face Dh400 fine
4. Kilakari Juma Masjid: Crowning jewel of cultural confluence
The mosque on the East Coast is a magnificent testimony to true harmony of faiths
5. Hollywood star Johnny Depp is 'proud' of his 'rotting teeth'
The actor received a 7-minute standing ovation for his latest movie premiered at Cannes