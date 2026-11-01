UAE citizens aged 12 and over can use Germany's airport e-gates after advance registration
Abu Dhabi: Emirati citizens can use automated passport control gates at airports across Germany from Sunday, November 1, under a new arrangement aimed at making arrival procedures faster and easier, the UAE Embassy in Berlin announced.
The service, available through the EasyPASS Registered Traveller Programme (EasyPASS-RTP), is part of efforts to strengthen bilateral cooperation and build on the close ties between the UAE and Germany.
According to a statement issued by the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the country's embassy in Germany, travellers must be aged 12 or above, hold a valid biometric passport and register in advance at designated offices in German airports to use the service.
Registration is valid for one year and can be renewed.
Travellers can find further details under the "Travel Advice by Destination" section of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs website (www.mofa.gov.ae) or through its UAE MOFA smart app.