Dubai: A man was brutally assaulted by a gang of 10 members who put him on top of a light pole in Dubai and attacked him with metal bars.
According to Dubai Police, the victim was assaulted because one of the attackers send an amount of gold to his family back home with the wife of the victim but the woman stole it.
Colonel Jum’a Khalfan Al Muhairi, Deputy Director of Al Refaa Police station, said that police received a report at 3:30am, about a man placed on top of a lighting pole.
Assault
Dubai Police found that 10 Asian men attacked the victim while he was sleeping and dragged him outside the room to the street where they attacked him with metal bars. “The victim was brutally assaulted and they put him on top of a lighting pole,” Col Al Muhairi said.
Dubai Police arrested the 10 suspects within one hour after receiving the report. “Investigation revealed that one of the suspects sought revenge after he sends an amount of gold to their home country with the victim’s wife who stole it. He became angry and assaulted the victim with another nine suspects,” Col Al Muhairi added.
The suspects have been referred to Dubai Public Prosecution to finish the investigation.