Fujairah: Nine Asians workers sustained moderate injuries after their minibus overturned on Sheikh Hamad Bin Abdullah Street in Fujairah City today in the afternoon, Colonel Saleh Mohammad Al Dhanhani, Director of the Traffic and Patrols Department at Fujairah Police General Headquarters, said.
The minibus carrying Asian workers was moving down Sheikh Hamad Bin Abdullah Street and heading towards Corniche Street.
Col Al Dhanhani told Gulf News that the accident occurred as the driver lost control, following a sudden deviation. The vehicle hit a concrete barrier and overturned.
The Police Operations room received a call about the accident. Traffic patrols and national ambulance were immediately rushed to the spot and the injured were moved to Fujairah Hospital for treatment.
Man injured on the beach
Meanwhile, in a separate incident, a young man was hit by a horse from behind while he was walking down the beach on Khor Fakkan Corniche.
Local residents complained that there were a large number of horses in the area whose owners walk them on the sea beach randomly, posing a danger to beachgoers and particularly children.