Sharjah: Sharjah City Municipality has announced that all public parking spaces across the city will be free of charge on Sunday August 23, on the occasion of the Hijri New Year.
The decision excludes the paid parking spaces in the following zones, which are subject to the paid parking system during weekends and official holidays: Al Hisn Street (Bank Complex) in Al Shuwaiheen and Al Shoyoukh areas, Corniche Street (both sides) in Al Shuwaiheen area, Qays Ibn Abi Sa’sa’ah Street (Bird Market) in Al Jubail, Central Souq parking spaces in Al Majaz, and Corniche Street (Khalid Lagoon side) in Al Majaz 1, 2 & 3 and University City Road — Muwaileh Commercial Area.
The municipality urged all motorists to use parking spaces properly during the holiday to avoid fines.
Inspections
Ali Ahmad Abu Ghazin, director of the Public Parking Department in Sharjah City Municipality, said the municipality is keen to provide parking spaces for residents and visitors during the holiday, especially in vital and tourist areas, noting that the municipality will continue to inspect the parking spaces to ensure the public’s commitment and monitor all those who abuse it, such as double parking, and other violations.
In case of any complaints of inquiries, community members can approach municipality on their hotline 993.