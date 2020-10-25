Sharjah: A four-year-old Arab boy survived a fall from the first floor of his family apartment in Sharjah. The boy had fallen from the balcony of the apartment, Sharjah Police said on Sunday. Lieutenant Colonel Abdullah Salem Al Naqbi, director of Al Buhariah Police Station, said that the boy was taken to the Al Qassimi hospital for treatment as soon as the police received the call about the incident. A delegation from Al Buhairah Comprehensive Police Station headed by Lieutenant Colonel Al Naqbi and Lieutenant Colonel Saeed Al Shamsi, Director of Criminal Investigation a the police station, visited the boy in the hospital to check on his health.
The child’s father thanked the Sharjah Police for their prompt action which saved the boy’s life. He also thanked them for following up his health condition.
Safety first
Meanwhile, Sharjah Police calls on community members to monitor their children inside the house. The police also reminded people not to keep tables of chairs near windows or in balconies in case they have small children at home to avoid such incident. Sharjah Police also warned parents not to leave their children unattended at home and to instruct housemaids to keep a close watch on children.