Dubai: The UAE Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has issued a reminder today for all Emiratis and UAE residents who are travelling abroad this summer, to follow the COVID-19 preventative measures.

In a tweet, MoHRE noted: “Make sure you follow COVID-19 preventative measures when travelling for summer vacations. #TogetherWeRecover campaign aims to raise awareness on such necessary measures for your safety. Your mental and physical well-being is everything!”

“Let’s work together in implementing precautionary and preventive measure to maintain our health. And let’s verify the destination’s rules and procedures before booking the flight to ensure a safe and enjoyable trip,” the MoHRE tweet added.

Travel rebound

Many tourist destinations around the world are continuing to relax inbound restrictions as travel is on the rebound this summer. UAE-based airlines have also posted travel reminders on their respective websites. According to Emirates, passengers travelling from the UAE only need to undergo PCR tests if it is required by the country they are travelling to. PCR test is not mandated by UAE airlines.

“Please check the requirements of the country you are travelling to, as travel regulations change frequently,” added Emirates, which also posted a list of test centres where travellers can get their PCR tests done before going to their destination.

Travel requirements for Emiratis

Emirates also posted: “Under the UAE travel protocol, for UAE Nationals 18 years old and above, they must meet one of the following requirements to travel out of Dubai:

Must have completed one dose of an approved vaccine and a period of one month has not lapsed from the date of the vaccination and the date of travel.

Or must have competed two doses of an approved vaccine.

Or, if not vaccinated, the passenger must present a valid negative COVID-19 PCR test certificate that is issued within 48 hours from the time of sample collection and the time of boarding the aircraft.

The COVID-19 PCR test certificate has to be issued from an approved health service provider and must contain a QR code. Those exempted from the specified travel conditions must obtain an official letter from the relevant health authority in the UAE.

Returning residents