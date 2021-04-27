Abu Dhabi: An Emirati, an Arab and three Indians have died in a two-vehicle crash in Al Dhafra, according to the Abu Dhabi Police.
Another Emirati has been injured and rushed to the hospital.
The accident occurred in Assab area in Al Dhafra, and following a report to Abu Dhabi Police, emergency response teams rushed to the site.
Investigations by traffic authorities showed that the accident occurred due to the entry of one of the vehicles onto a main road without first ensuring that the road was clear. This led to a collision between the two vehicles. The drivers lost control and the vehicles caught fire as a result.
Abu Dhabi Police has called on drivers to be attentive while driving, especially at crossroads and entryways, and to stick to speed limits.
Motorists must also avoid driving when tired and fatigued, the police has said.
Meanwhile, responding to a query on the three Indian casualties, the Indian Embassy told Gulf News in a statement: “The [Indian] Embassy is in touch with the employer company in the UAE, and [with the] family members of the deceased."
It said Abu Dhabi Police is investigating the accident and every possible assistance for early repatriation of the mortal remains and for completion of other formalities related to the compensation etc will be provided by the embassy.