Dubai: The skies over Global Village will once again light up with musical fireworks during weekends beginning on Thursday (March 4) until April 18, the management of the multicultural family destination announced on Monday.
“In a year like no other, the return of this firm favourite will be sure to brighten up everybody’s weekend plans, delivering the wow factor for the loyal guests and new visitors to the multi-generational seasonal park,” Global Village said in a statement.
“The return of the firework spectacle is a great reason to enjoy the perfect weather in Global Village’s outdoor space, home to thousands of shopping and dining options,” it added.
Global Village is open daily from 4pm until the conclusion of its 25th Season on April 18.
Safety measures
Precautionary measures against COVID-19 are implemented across Global Village. Social distancing and wearing of face masks are a must. There are also thermal cameras that check the temperature of guests and staff before entering the park. Carnaval rides and games are operated at reduced capacity and sanitised after every use.