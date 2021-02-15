Dubai: In keeping with tradition, Dubai’s Global Village set another world record on Sunday.
As couples headed to the shopping and culture destination on February 14, Global Village had the largest mosaic using stuffed toys.
The iconic Carnaval Banana was used to create a heart; more than 400 giant bananas, which measured 144.8 square meters, were used.
In line with the Global Village tradition of presenting guests with wonderful opportunities, health worker Jessica and radiologist Mohammed from UK were the winning couple to dine in the Wheel of the World for a Valentine's Day like no other.
Using the hashtag #GVWOW, guests were asked to tag their loved one on Instagram and explain why they deserved a romantic dinner as part of the social media competition. Jessica wrote that she wanted to treat her partner as a special way of saying 'thank you' for supporting her through a difficult 2020.
The pair, who moved to Dubai 10 days ago, enjoyed their evening overlooking the vast outdoor space from above, while the Global Village lake was lit with hearts.