Dubai: On person was killed following a gas leak in a Dubai restaurant on Monday, a Dubai Civil Defence official said.
According to Dubai Civil Defence, the fire was reported at 4.31am this morning at a restaurant in a four-floor building at International City.
Firefighters from Nad Al Sheba fire station rushed to the spot and controlled the fire within minutes.
“The building was evacuated as a precautionary measure. The fire was caused due to gas leak. One person died in the incident,” a spokesperson from Dubai Civil Defence said.
The fire was brought under control at 4.54 am and the site handed over to Dubai Police for further investigations, he added.