Dubai: The 25th anniversary edition of Dubai Summer Surprises comes to an end on Sunday after 10 weeks of summer family fun, marking a silver jubilee edition filled with surprises.
Over the last 66 days of DSS, 3,250 outlets from over 960 of the city’s favourite brands have held promotions, deals and offers across fashion, electronics, beauty, home furnishing, gold and jewellery, and much more, in more than 25 malls citywide and beyond.
The festival’s three-day Final Sale weekend - which ends today - features 2,467 outlets and 650 brands, with reductions up to 90 per cent.
DSS also saw over 850 Back to School promotions, more than 40 festival events, 19 international roaming shows, six movie premieres and 360 appearances by character’s Modesh and Dana.
Dh12 million in prizes, gifts
A total of more than 3,700 winners - both residents and visitors - took home gifts and prizes such as cars, electronics, gold and diamond jewellery as well as shopping vouchers, with a grand total value of Dh12,388,780 from various raffle draws and shopping events.
The silver jubilee edition of DSS saw highlights such as the grand return of family favourite Modesh World with over 176,000 visitors, plus Movie Magic and The Big Eid Eat. And there were 94 different exclusive hotel staycations, 18 concerts and 224 international and regional artists and performers such as Liam Payne, Jo Koy and Arab superstars Fouad Abdulwahed and Dalia Mubarak.
And during the second annual edition of Summer Restaurant Week this DSS, a grand total of 6,686 diners were served from 83 exclusive menus across breakfast, lunch and dinner at 50 leading casual premium restaurants.
Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), said: “The 25th anniversary edition of Dubai Summer Surprises will live in the memory as one of the festival’s best ever editions. DSS expertly showcased the best Dubai has to offer. The line-up of promotions, events and experiences has enabled Dubai’s residents and visitors to explore every part of the city and make the most of the summer, from the wide selection of shopping malls to tourist landmarks and much-loved restaurants and hotels.”
Organised by DFRE, Dubai Summer Surprises will return next summer for its 26th edition.