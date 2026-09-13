Shenzhen forum will connect Chinese investors with opportunities across key Dubai sectors
Dubai: Chinese companies looking to expand into the Middle East will be presented with opportunities across artificial intelligence, electric vehicles, fintech, advanced manufacturing, logistics and digital infrastructure when Dubai Chambers takes its business forum to Shenzhen next month.
The Dubai Business Forum – China will be held on October 14, bringing together companies, investors and policymakers from Dubai and China for discussions on trade, investment, technology and regional expansion.
The programme will focus heavily on sectors linked to the digital economy, including the commercial deployment of artificial intelligence, autonomous mobility and the infrastructure needed to support wider adoption of emerging technologies.
Investment opportunities in fintech, advanced manufacturing and digital infrastructure will also be discussed, alongside the expansion of Chinese electric vehicle companies and mobility businesses across regional markets.
Dubai Chambers is positioning the emirate as a base for Chinese companies seeking to expand their operations across the Middle East and other international markets.
The partnership between China and Dubai is evolving rapidly, moving beyond well-established trade ties towards a broader platform for investment, innovation, and shared value creation. The Dubai Business Forum – China provides a unique opportunity to build on the momentum of our commercial ties and develop new partnerships across the sectors shaping the future of the global economyMohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers
The forum will include business meetings between companies and investors, sector-specific discussions and sessions covering bilateral trade and investment opportunities.
Participants will also examine the role of capital, incubators and talent in helping companies expand internationally.
Artificial intelligence will feature prominently, with discussions moving beyond experimentation to how companies can deploy the technology at scale and generate measurable business value.
Autonomous mobility will also be covered, with senior executives from companies including BYD, Huawei Cloud, Baidu, Tencent Cloud and ARIDGE, formerly XPENG AEROHT, among the confirmed participants.
Other discussions will cover the capital needed to support AI and technology businesses, alongside regulation and real-world testing of new products and services.
The forum will examine how trade corridors between China and the region can be strengthened through logistics infrastructure and digital systems.
Executives from Emirates SkyCargo, DP World China, iMile Delivery and YTO International are among those due to participate, alongside investors and technology executives from both markets.
The programme will also explore how Chinese companies can use Dubai to diversify their international operations and expand into regional markets.
Government and business speakers include Eng. Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansoori, Chairman of Dubai Chambers; Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, UAE Ambassador to China; Hadi Badri, CEO of the Dubai Economic Development Corporation; and representatives from Baidu, Tencent Cloud, Huawei Cloud, CICC, China Merchants Capital and other companies.
The Shenzhen event will be the fifth international edition of the Dubai Business Forum and the second held in China.
Its previous China edition was held in Beijing in August 2024 and attracted more than 800 business leaders, while other international editions have taken place in London, Hamburg and New York.